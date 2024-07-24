Q2 2024 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Kowlzan - Packaging Corp of America - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's second-quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. Again, I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of Packaging Corporation of America. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of the second-quarter results, and then I'll be turning the call over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide further details. And then I'll wrap things up and we'll be glad to take questions.

