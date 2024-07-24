Q2 2024 ASM International NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ASM Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Victor Bareno, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Victor Bareno - ASM International NV - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome, everyone to our Q2 earnings call. I'm joined here today by our CEO Hichem MâSaad and CFO Paul Verhagen. ASM issued its second quarter 2024 results yesterday at 6:00PM Central European time.



For those of you who have not yet seen the press release, it is accessible on our website, along with our latest investor presentation. As always, we remind you that this conference call may contain information relating to ASM's future business and results in addition to historical information.



For more information on risk factors related to such forward-looking statements, please refer to our company's press releases and financial reports, which are available on our website.

