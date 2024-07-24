Q2 2024 Trustmark Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Trustmark Corporation's second-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Joey Rein, Director of Corporate Strategy at Trustmark. Please go ahead sir.



F. Rein - Trustmark Corp - Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Strategy



Good morning. I'd like to remind everyone that a copy of our second quarter earnings release, as well as the slide presentation that will be discussed on our call this morning, is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at trustmark.com. During the call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We would like to caution you that these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in our earnings release and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At this time, I'd like to introduce