Q2 2024 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Simmons First National Corporation Q2 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ed Bilek. Please go ahead.



Ed Bilek - Simmons First National Corp - Executive Vice President, Director - Investor and Media Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Simmons First National Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are several members of our executive management team, including our Executive Chairman, George Makris, CEO, Bob Fehlman; President, Jay Brogdon; and CFO, Daniel Hobbs. Today's call will be in a Q&A format.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our second quarter earnings materials, including the earnings release and presentation deck are available on our website at simmonsbank.com under the Investor Relations tab.



During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future plans, goals, expectations, estimates, projections and outlook, including, among others: Our outlook regarding future