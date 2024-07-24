Q4 2024 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Dexter Congbalay - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us for Lamb Weston's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings call. This morning, we issued our earnings press release, which is available on our website, lambweston.com.



