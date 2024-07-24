Q2 2024 Highwoods Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Earnings call -- My name is Cole, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to pass it over to Hannah true. Please go ahead.



Hannah True - Highwoods Properties Inc - Manager of Finance and Corporate Strategy



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call this morning are Ted Klinck, our Chief Executive Officer, Brian Leary, our Chief Operating Officer, and Brendan Maiorana, our Chief Financial Officer. For your convenience, today's prepared remarks have been posted on the web, but you have not received yesterday's earning release or supplemental. Thgey're both available on the Investors section of our website at highwoods.com.



On today's call, I'll review will include non-GAAP measures such as FFO, NOI and EBITDA. The release and supplemental included a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Forward looking statements made during today's call are subject to risks and uncertainties.



These risks and uncertainties