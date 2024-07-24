Q2 2024 Teledyne Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Teledyne's second-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to your host, Jason VanWees. Please go ahead, sir.



Jason VanWees - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated - Vice Chairman



Good morning, everyone. This is Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman. I'd like to welcome everyone to Teledyne's second quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. We released our earnings earlier this morning before the market opened. Joining me today are Teledyne's Executive Chairman, Robert Mehrabian, CEO, Edwin Roks, Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Blackwood, and Melanie Cibik, EVP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary. President and COO, George Bobb would have joined us, but after getting stuck in airports late last week in the weekend, George came back with COVID and is being isolated.



Anyway, after remarks by Robert, Edwin and Steve, we will answer your questions. However,