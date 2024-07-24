Q2 2024 USANA Health Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the USANA Health Sciences second-quarter earnings call. My name is Jess, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Andrew Masuda, to begin today's call. Thank you.



Andrew Masuda - USANA Health Sciences Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Jess, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us to review our second quarter 2024 results. Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast and can be accessed directly from our website at ir.usana.com. Shortly following the call, a replay will be available on our website.



As a reminder, during the course of this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of our company. Those statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ perhaps materially from the results projected in such forward-looking statements.



Examples of these