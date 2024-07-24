Q2 2024 Popular Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Popular, Inc. 2Q earnings call. My name is Alex, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to Paul Cardillo, Investor Relations Officer of Popular. Please go ahead.



Paul Cardillo - Popular Inc - Investor Relations Officer



Good morning and thank you for joining us. With us on the call today is our CEO, Ignacio Alvarez; our President and COO, Javier Ferrer; our CFO, Jorge Garcia; and our CRO, Lidio Soriano. They will review our results for the second quarter and then answer your questions. Other members of our management team will also be available during the Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding Popular, such as projections of revenue, earnings, expenses, taxes and capital structure, as well as statements regarding Popular's plans and objectives. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual