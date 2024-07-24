Q2 2024 Matador Resources Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the second quarter 2024 Matador Resources Company earnings conference call. My name is Marvin Rivas, and I'll be serving as the operator for today.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes, and the replay will be available on the company's website for one year as discussed in the company's earnings press release issued yesterday.



I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Mac Schmitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for Matador. Mr. Schmitz, you may proceed.



Mac Schmitz - Matador Resources Co - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Marvin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Matador's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Some of the presenters today will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures regularly used by Matador Resources in measuring the company's financial performance. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in