Half Year 2024 Italgas SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Goof afternoon. This is the cons call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Italgas first half 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) AT this I would like to turn the conference over to Anna Maria Scaglia, Head of Investment Relations of Italgas. Please go ahead.



Anna Maria Scaglia - Italgas SpA - Head of Investor Relations



Hi, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, we walk you to Italgas first half 2024 results. I'm here with Mr. Paolo Gallo, our CE; and Mr. Gianfranco Amoroso, our CFO. I leave now the floor to our CEO, Mr. Paolo Gallo.



Paolo Gallo - Italgas SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to this conference. We are going through the results that we achieved in the first semester of 2024. So I will start from page number 2, where you have the summary of the results.



As you can see, we managed to deliver double digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, EBIT and net profit in the first half