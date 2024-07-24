Q2 2024 Sterling Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Sterling Bancorp's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Joining us today from Sterling's management team are Tom O'Brien, Chairman, CEO, and President; and Karen Knott, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Tom will discuss the second quarter results, and then we'll open the call to your questions. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of Sterling Bancorp and the banking industry generally that involves risks and uncertainties.



For a complete discussion of forward-looking statements and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those two statements, the company encourages all participants to refer to its SEC filings especially those on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K and the press release issued in conjunction with this conference call, which applies to any forward-looking statements made on this call. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking