Half Year 2024 Kering SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:45PM GMT

Armelle Poulou - Kering SA - Chief Financial Officer



Good evening to all of you, and welcome to Kering's 2024 first-half results call. Before I go over our operational and financial highlights, a few housekeeping comments. The call tonight will end at 7 PM sharp, so we can hand over to Moncler. After my presentation, I will be joined by Francesca Bellettini and Jean-Marc Duplaix, our Deputy CEOs for the Q&A session. (Conference Instructions)



Starting on slide 4. During the first half, we focus on the execution of our strategy, pursuing our investments in the long-term desirability, visibility, and exclusivity of our houses. They reached new milestones along their creative journey with special shows that splendidly displayed modern interpretations of their code and identities.



Our houses capitalize on both innovation and legacy. And Balenciaga for instance, this was evidenced by the success of its new Rodeo bag together with a revival of the iconic City line. Boucheron celebrated the 20th anniversary of the QUATRE thing and introduced a stunning new (inaudible) recollection.



