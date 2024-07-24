Half Year 2024 SEB SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the group set first half 2024 sales and results presentation. My name is FranÃ§ois, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen only. However, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions. This can be done by pressing star one on your telephone keypad to register your question at any time. If you require assistance at any point, please press star zero and you'll be connected to an operator. I will now hand you over to your host Stanislaus de Gramont, Chairman, CEO; and Olivier Casanova, CFO, to begin today's call, and thank you.



Stanislaus de Gramont - SEB SA - CEO & Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this first half 2020 for sales and results call. Thank you for being with us. I know that this time of the year is very packed with meetings and we are grateful that you are with us today.



All right. We will cover the results starting with sales, then we look at