Q2 2024 Fortive Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Elena Rosman, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you may begin.



Elena Rosman - Fortive Corp - VP, IR



Jim Lico, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chuck McLaughlin, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Our statements on period-to-period increases or