Q2 2024 Amphenol Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Amphenol Corporation. Following today's presentation, there will be a formal question and answer session. Until then all lines will remain in a listen only mode. At the request of the company, today's conference is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to introduce today's conference host, Mr. Craig Lampo. Sir, you may begin.



Craig Lampo - Amphenol Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Craig Lampo, Amphenol's CFO, and I'm here together with Adam Norwitt, our CEO. We would like to welcome you to our second quarter 2024 conference call. Our second quarter 2024 results were released this morning. I will provide some financial commentary and then Adam will give an overview of the business and current market trends, and then we will take questions.



As a reminder, during the call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures and make certain forward-looking