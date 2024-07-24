Q2 2024 Maxlinear Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Maxlinear second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Leslie Green, Investor Relations. Thank you. Leslie, you may begin.



Leslie Green - Maxlinear Inc - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Maxlinear's second-quarter 2024 financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO; and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer. After our prepared comments, we will take your questions.



Our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to our guidance for the third quarter of 2024 included revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count.



In addition, we