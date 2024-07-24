Jul 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text



Operator



Welcome and thank you for standing by. At this time. All participants are in a listen only mode. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now I will turn the meeting over to Olympia McNerney, IBM's global head of Investor Relations. Olympia, you may begin.



Olympia McNerney - International Business Machines Corp - Global Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. I'd like to welcome you to IBM Second Quarter 2020 for earnings presentation. I'm LMP McNerney, and I'm here today with Arvind Krishna, IBM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Kavanaugh, IBM's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will post today's prepared remarks on the IBM investor website within a couple of hours, and a replay will be available by this time tomorrow to provide additional information to our investors. Our presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures. For example, all of our references to revenue and signings growth at constant