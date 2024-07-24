Q2 2024 Ford Motor Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Editor



Please standby for live streaming.



Operator



Good day, everyone. My name is Gary and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to the Ford Motor Company Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note, this event is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Lynn until post Tyson Executive Director of Investor Relations.



Lynn Tyson - Ford Motor Company - Executive Director of IR



Thank you, Gary, and welcome to Ford Motor Company's second quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Jim Farley, President and CEO, and John Lawlor, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for Q&A. As Kathy O'Callaghans, CE. Ford Credit sales