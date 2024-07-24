Q2 2024 Spok Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Spok Holdings's Q4 -- I'm sorry, Q2 2024 earnings results call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Al Galgano, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Al Galgano - Spok Holdings Inc - Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Spok Holdings's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined by Vince Kelly, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Wallace, President of Spok Inc. and Chief Operating Officer; and Calvin Rice, Chief Financial Officer.



I want to remind everyone that today's conference call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to Spok's future financial and business performance. Such statements may include estimates of revenue, expenses, and income, as well as other predictive statements or plans which are dependent upon future events or conditions. These statements represent the company's estimates only on the date of this conference call and are not intended to