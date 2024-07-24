Q2 2024 ServiceNow Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

My name is Jale, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q2 2024 ServiceNow earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Darren Yip, Group Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Darren Yip - ServiceNow Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon and thank you for joining ServiceNow second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me are Bill McDermott, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Gina Mastantuono, our Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will review our second-quarter 2024 results and discuss our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024.



Before we get started, we want to emphasize that the information discussed on this call, including our guidance, is based on information as of today and contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We undertake no duty or obligation to update such statements as a result of new information or future