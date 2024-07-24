Jul 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, everyone, and welcome to Century Communities second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Also note, today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Century Communities. Sir, you may begin.
Tyler Langton - Century Communities Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Century Communities earnings conference call for the second quarter from 2024. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statement.
Certain of these risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading Risk Factors in the Company's latest 10-K as
Q2 2024 Century Communities Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...