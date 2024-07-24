Jul 24, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Unidentified Participant
(audio in progress) On behalf of Nuvama Wealth management, I would like to welcome you all to this earnings call of Ramkrishna Forgings. I would like to thank the management for giving us this opportunity. We have with us today Mr. Naresh Jalan, Managing Director; Mr. Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Chaitanya Jalan, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Milesh Gandhi, Executive Director, Marketing; and Mr. Rajesh Mundhra, Vice President, Finance and Company Secretary.
Before we begin, may I remind you of the Safe Harbor. The management may be making some forward-looking statements that have to be understood in conjunction with the uncertainty and the risk the company faces.
I shall now hand over the call to Mr. Lalit Kumar Khetan for opening remarks. Over to you, Lalit sir.
Lalit Khetan - Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
Hello? Okay. Let me start. Okay, much better.
Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and a very warm welcome to everyone present on the
Q1 2025 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
