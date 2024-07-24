Cembra Money Bank AG (XSWX:CMBN) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Robust Capitalization

Net income rises by 4% and revenue grows by 6%, driven by payments and cards, while maintaining a strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.1%.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: CHF78.3 million, up 4%.
  • Revenue: Up 6%, driven by payments and cards.
  • Net Financing Receivables: Up 2% to CHF6.8 billion.
  • Loss Provisions: CHF35.2 million, with a loss rate of 1%.
  • Return on Equity (ROE): 12.7%.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 17.1%.
  • Net Interest Margin: Expected to rebound to about 5.5% by mid-term 2025-2026.
  • Cost Income Ratio: Improved to 50.4%, adjusted to 49.4% excluding restructuring provisions.
  • Operating Expenses: Stable at CHF135.2 million.
  • Personnel Expense: Rose by 2%, with an 11% reduction in full-time equivalents (FTEs).
  • Retail Funding: Increased, leading to a more robust funding profile.
  • Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR): 890%.
  • Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR): 124%.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Decreased by 3% to CHF1.1 billion.
  • Dividend Payout: CHF117 million in April 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net income increased by 4% to CHF78.3 million.
  • Revenues grew by 6%, driven by strong performance in payments and cards.
  • Cost-income ratio improved, with a target to reduce it further by 2026.
  • Successful launch of a digital retail savings product with positive market response.
  • Strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.1%, indicating robust capitalization.

Negative Points

  • Loss provisions increased to CHF35.2 million, reflecting post-COVID normalization.
  • Buy now pay later business remained flat due to portfolio cancellations.
  • Interest expense increased by CHF23 million, partially offsetting revenue gains.
  • Personnel expenses rose by 2%, with restructuring costs impacting the cost-income ratio.
  • Loan loss provisions are expected to remain around 1%, slightly higher than previous targets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide a bit of color on how far the repricing has gone, mainly on the interest income side? Also, on the funding cost side, you mentioned stabilization. Does that mean stabilization at the exit rate?
A: We tackled repricing very actively when the SMB first started increasing rates, and we continue to push that as our contracts roll off and new ones come on. Regarding funding costs, the end-of-period funding cost increased from 0.79% at the end of 2022 to 1.62% now. We anticipate this to stabilize.

Q: On the expense side, FTEs went down quite a bit. Should we expect an impact in line with the decrease in FTEs?
A: We expect the cost-income ratio to be below 49% for the full year 2024, which means it will be a little below 48% for the second half. We have clear line of sight given the revenue outlook and realized automations and streamlining of the organization.

Q: On buy now pay later, we had flat growth. Is the shift in focus on profitability done, or should we expect further impact on growth in the second half?
A: We had some consolidation coming out of the combination of the two businesses, focusing on profitability. We do expect this business to return to growth in the near term, say 6 to 12 months. We also reconfirm the CHF10 million to CHF20 million net income contribution.

Q: On dividends, you said at least CHF4. Should we assume that the dividend will go in line with profit growth?
A: We confirm the dividend policy of CHF4 at least for 2024, and then increasing in line with sustainable earnings growth.

Q: Could you provide additional clarity on the timing of the net interest margin rebound to 5.5%?
A: We are confident that we will move towards the 5.5% net interest margin by 2025, latest 2026, considering the current capital market and interest rate expectations.

Q: Can you share any initial experience with the TWINT buy now pay later rollout?
A: We are progressing well with TWINT. We have a new consumer finance proposition live and expect higher growth from this relationship in the near term, say 6 to 12 months. We reiterate our guidance for the business.

Q: What are your expectations regarding the maximum rate for consumer credit and credit card debt after the SMB rate cuts?
A: We are not aware of any change in the interest rate cap at this point. However, given the methodology used, it is not unlikely that the interest rate cap may change in the next 6 to 12 months.

Q: Should 2024 be considered an exceptionally high loan loss provision year, or do you expect to trail at this 1% level going forward?
A: Our midterm target is less or equal to 1%. We are seeing post-COVID normalization, and we expect the full-year loss rate to be around 1%. We triangulate growth, pricing, and risk-taking to deliver on our midterm targets.

Q: Can you give us guidance on restructuring expenses for H2 and next year?
A: We incurred CHF2.7 million in restructuring costs in H1 2024. For the second half, if any, it will be lower than this amount, and there are no plans for 2025.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.