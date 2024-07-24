Release Date: July 24, 2024

Positive Points

DCB Bank Ltd (BOM:532772, Financial) reported a deposit growth of slightly above 20% year-on-year.

The bank crossed the 50,000 crore total deposit mark, indicating strong liquidity.

Loan growth was recorded at 8%, with a restructured book now at 2.34%.

The bank has made significant technology upgrades, including a new treasury system and an upgraded SIEM system for cybersecurity.

The cost to average assets ratio improved to 2.7% from 2.73% in the same quarter last year.

Negative Points

There was a slight elevation in the NPL ratios, impacting the overall asset quality.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) decreased to 3.39% this quarter.

The provision coverage ratio stands at 76%, which may indicate a need for higher provisioning.

The bank experienced some regulatory changes on the loans front, resulting in interest reversals.

Operational expenses remain high, partly due to increased investments in technology and workforce.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the reasons behind the NIM compression this quarter and how it will trend going forward?

A: The NIM compression is primarily due to the repricing of long-term term deposits at higher current rates and some regulatory changes on the loans front, including interest reversals. We expect stabilization by mid-Q3, with no significant one-offs anticipated in the future. (Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail Banking)

Q: What is the impact of the regulatory changes on your financials?

A: The regulatory changes, including the replacement of penal interest with premium charges and the accrual of loan disbursal interest from the handover date, have had a one-time impact. We expect these effects to taper off by July. (Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail Banking)

Q: How do you plan to achieve your stated ROE guidance of 13-14%?

A: We are focusing on efficient use of capital, maintaining a low risk-weighted asset ratio, and leveraging internal capital accruals. We aim for a 20% growth rate, supported by fresh capital infusion if necessary. (Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail Banking)

Q: What is your strategy for fee income growth?

A: We are driving fee income growth through third-party distribution, processing fees, and increased engagement with customers via overdraft and cost products. Our goal is to move towards 1% fee income as a percentage of total income. (Murali Natrajan, CEO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the promoter preferential issue?

A: We are in the process of submitting the required documents and expect the capital infusion to be completed by Q2. (Murali Natrajan, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for your cost-to-average-assets ratio?

A: We aim to reduce the cost-to-average-assets ratio from 2.7% to 2.5% in the near future through increased productivity, technology investments, and a focus on higher ticket-size business loans. (Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail Banking)

Q: How are you managing the quality of your co-lending book?

A: We have near-perfect recovery from our co-lending partners and have diversified our partnerships to mitigate risks. The co-lending book remains stable at around 7.1% of total assets. (Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail Banking)

Q: What is your strategy for managing slippages and NPAs?

A: We are focusing on resolving episodic slippages in the mortgage book and maintaining a strong provision coverage ratio. We expect the impact of one-time events to diminish going forward. (Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail Banking)

Q: How do you plan to achieve your target CD ratio and manage liquidity?

A: We aim to maintain a CD ratio under 80% while ensuring strong liquidity. We are focusing on improving our liability profile by targeting individual and institutional deposits. (Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail Banking)

Q: What are the key drivers for your OpEx and cost-to-income ratio?

A: The increase in OpEx is due to investments in people and technology. We are working on improving productivity and reducing operational costs through digitization to achieve a cost-to-income ratio of 55%. (Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail Banking)

