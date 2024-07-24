Release Date: July 24, 2024

Positive Points

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP, Financial) delivered a solid quarter with total revenue growth of 12% and organic revenue growth of 4%.

EBITDA increased by 13%, with EBITDA margins expanding by 20 basis points to 40.5%.

Free cash flow grew by 24% in the quarter and 35% on a trailing twelve-month basis, with free cash flow margins at 32%.

The company is increasing the bottom end of its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in its outlook.

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) continues to be active in the M&A market, with a large pipeline of attractive opportunities and over $4 billion in capital deployment capacity.

Negative Points

Neptune faced production efficiency challenges with mechanical meters, impacting overall performance.

The Freight Matching businesses, DAT and Loadlink, experienced declines due to challenging market conditions.

Foundry, the postproduction media and entertainment software business, was negatively impacted by recent industry strikes.

Northern Digital (NDI) experienced a decline due to customer program timing, affecting overall segment performance.

Deltek's GovCon side faced sluggishness due to government spending uncertainty, impacting bookings activity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the production efficiency issues at Neptune?

A: The demand at Neptune is consistent with expectations, and the team did a remarkable job standing up the static ultrasonic capacity. The issue lies with the mechanical meters, where production efficiency dropped due to the team's focus on the static capacity. Countermeasures are in place, and the team expects to resolve this within the year. - L. Neil Hunn, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Were there any impacts from the CrowdStrike incident earlier this week?

A: Based on the information we have, the CrowdStrike incident is a non-event for us, and we do not anticipate any impact. - L. Neil Hunn, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: How are customers reacting to AI investments, and is Roper being brought in to assist with AI strategies?

A: We have not seen any diversion of IT spending away from our products due to AI investments. Our customers are looking to us to integrate GenAI into our offerings, and we are actively doing so. Enterprise software bookings were up high single digits in the quarter. - L. Neil Hunn, President, Chief Executive Officer and Jason Conley, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Can you provide more details on the high single-digit growth in enterprise software bookings?

A: Deltek was still down a bit, but we saw strength in Strata, Aderant, Vertafore, and Frontline. The growth is organic and reflects strong performance across multiple businesses. - Jason Conley, Chief Financial Officer

Q: What is driving the Q3 EPS guidance, and are there any specific factors affecting it?

A: Neptune's operational efficiencies are pushing some revenue from Q3 to Q4. Additionally, AS margins are expected to be down year-over-year in Q3 but stronger in Q4. - Jason Conley, Chief Financial Officer

Q: What is the outlook for the freight market, and when do you expect it to recover?

A: The freight market appears stable, with some green shoots like improving spot market volumes and freight rejection rates. We expect to bounce along the bottom for the rest of the year and will update our outlook when we see more concrete improvements. - L. Neil Hunn, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you discuss the current state and future outlook for Deltek's GovCon business and the impact of FedRAMP?

A: Deltek's GovCon side has been sluggish due to government spending uncertainty, but we saw some enterprise activity in Q2. FedRAMP compliance is expected to unlock significant SaaS migration opportunities. - L. Neil Hunn, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: How is Aderant performing in terms of cloud migration and market share?

A: Aderant is performing exceptionally well, with strong market momentum and leadership in generative AI tools. The SaaS migration is in the early stages, with significant market share gains over the last five to seven years. - L. Neil Hunn, President, Chief Executive Officer and Jason Conley, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Is it getting harder to achieve price increases in the software markets?

A: We have not seen outsized price increases in our software businesses. Price is part of our growth algorithm, and we have maintained normal pricing levels through the period. - L. Neil Hunn, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Are you still optimistic about the M&A market and high-quality deals this year?

A: Yes, we remain very optimistic. The market is active, and we see a robust pipeline of attractive acquisition opportunities. Valuations are becoming more reasonable, and we are proactive in our pursuits. - L. Neil Hunn, President, Chief Executive Officer

