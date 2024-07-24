Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenues grew by 7% to $627 million, surpassing projections.

EPS increased by 8% to $2.17, also exceeding expectations.

Strong performance in the Infinity business with double-digit growth in bookings and revenues.

Significant new business bookings, indicating potential for sustained revenue growth.

Successful appointment of a new CEO, David, who brings extensive experience and leadership in the cybersecurity space.

Negative Points

Operating expenses increased by 11%, primarily due to the acquisition of Perimeter 81 and additional investments.

Despite revenue growth, net income only grew by 4%, indicating rising costs.

Free cash flow growth was modest at 4%, reflecting higher operational costs.

The company faces a competitive pricing environment in the firewall segment.

Uncertainty remains about the macroeconomic environment and its potential impact on future spending and budget allocations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Gil, congrats on finding a new CEO. Can you talk us through why now and why David is the right man for the job? Where do you expect the biggest changes, particularly on the go-to-market side?

A: David and I have very different personalities. He is much more outbound with amazing charisma and leadership skills. He has built strong connections with C-level executives in the industry, which will complement what I can do. David knows how to communicate well outside and motivate our internal team. I was looking for someone to complement and augment Check Point's existing strengths, and David fits that perfectly.

Q: Do you see Check Point gaining share in the network security market, or is it coming from different markets? Are the large deals displacements or greenfield opportunities?

A: It's early to say we are gaining a lot of share, but our results versus competitors suggest stability and growth in core network security. The large deals are with existing customers, often shifting a big share from other vendors to us. These deals represent significant commitments and often involve displacing competitive products.

Q: Given recent industry events, do you expect any freezing of spending?

A: The need for security remains huge. The recent events with CrowdStrike are more about automatic updates rather than cyber issues. The challenge is balancing the need for timely security updates with ensuring their quality. Automatic updates are crucial due to the escalating level of security threats.

Q: Can you talk about the opportunity for new business bookings to support revenue acceleration and reaching the top end of your guidance?

A: We saw strong new business bookings with double-digit growth, consistent over the last few quarters. This should translate into higher revenues if sustained. We remain positive about the second half of the year, with a healthy pipeline and demand.

Q: How do you see the integration and revenue impact of Perimeter 81?

A: Perimeter 81 continues to operate and deliver results. Our main focus is integrating it into our main platform. The integration efforts are on plan, and we aim to demonstrate a super-integrated solution that no other vendor offers, combining network security, remote access security, and cloud security.

Q: What percentage of billings is coming from Infinity, and how much of the $130 million in TCV impacted billings this quarter?

A: One of the large deals had upfront billing, significantly impacting the quarter. Infinity is becoming more significant, with about 15% of our business in terms of bookings and revenue. The lumpiness in billings depends on customer needs and payment terms.

Q: Are the new AI initiatives driving incremental revenue or providing competitive differentiation?

A: Currently, AI initiatives are providing competitive differentiation rather than driving incremental revenue. For example, Infinity Copilot is used by hundreds of customers but hasn't yet impacted revenue significantly. We expect AI to drive more value and revenue in the future.

Q: How do you see the progression of Quantum Force within the firewall business, and are there any changes in the pricing environment?

A: We see strong demand for Quantum Force, with significant improvement in appliance bookings. The pricing environment remains competitive but stable, with no significant changes in average selling prices or discount ranges.

Q: What are your thoughts on hitting double-digit growth next year, and is there a massive refresh cycle contributing to this?

A: We are doing a lot to get there, and the indicators are positive. The new leadership will help energize and focus on customer needs. If all goes well, we can have a very good year next year. The potential for a massive refresh cycle is there, and we are optimistic about achieving double-digit growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.