Half Year 2024 ASMPT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Romil Singh - ASMPT Ltd - Head of IR



Good morning and good evening to all attendees. My name is Romil, and from the Investor Relations side, I will be the moderator for today's call. On behalf of ASMPT Limited, let me welcome all of you to the group's investor conference call for the second quarter and first half of 2024. We would like to sincerely thank you all for your continued support and interest in the company.



(Operator Instructions) Please do note that during this conference call there may be forward-looking statements with respect to the company's business and financial conditions. Such forward-looking statements could involve known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results, performance, and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied during this conference call.



For your reference, the investor relations presentation for our recent results is available on our website. On today's call, we have our Group Chief Executive Officer, Robin; and the Group Chief Financial Officer, Katie. Robin will cover the group's key highlights, outlook, and