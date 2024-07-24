Release Date: July 24, 2024

Positive Points

Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial) achieved record Q2 revenue and earnings per share results.

The company saw a 5.8% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, driven by both price and volume.

Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 150 basis points and 170 basis points, respectively.

Allegion PLC (ALLE) raised its full-year guidance for reported revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

The company successfully closed four acquisitions in 2024, which are expected to be accretive to overall growth rates and EBITDA margins.

Negative Points

Year-to-date available cash flow decreased by 7.4% compared to the previous year.

Currency fluctuations posed a slight headwind to reported revenue growth.

The residential business, while showing improvement, still faces a cautious outlook due to high mortgage rates.

Gross debt to adjusted EBITDA was slightly higher at the end of Q2 due to a $400 million senior note issuance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a little bit of color on what you're seeing on the spec side of the business within Americas?

A: John Stone, President and CEO: We are in a stable demand environment driven by institutional segments. Our spec writers can flex to various verticals, ensuring continuous activity. While there are pockets of strength and weakness, overall, we see stable demand and believe our execution will help us outperform the market.

Q: Should investors expect a more regular cadence of M&A going forward for Allegion?

A: John Stone, President and CEO: We aim to be strategic in our acquisitions, ensuring they complement our portfolio and are accretive to shareholders. The environment for strategic acquisitions is better than it was a year or two ago, and we see a good pipeline of opportunities. Expect more consistent acquisition activity in the future.

Q: What are the key levers for sustaining the strong Americas margins going forward?

A: Michael Wagnes, CFO: We drive pricing to cover inflation and productivity to fund investments, resulting in net positive margins. The non-residential business pricing is sticky, and our productivity initiatives are ongoing. We expect to maintain and expand margins, similar to our performance over the past decade.

Q: What are you seeing in your core commodities, and how do you see the cost side evolving as we progress through the year?

A: John Stone, President and CEO: Commodity volatility has dampened, and recent trends have been stable. We have several productivity projects in the pipeline, and our new factories are ramping up, driving more productivity. We don't foresee dramatic changes in raw material costs.

Q: Can you expand on the volume growth in the International segment and expectations for the back half of the year?

A: John Stone, President and CEO: The International segment has performed well, with intentional pruning and favorable contributions from recent acquisitions. Demand for electronics and software solutions remains strong, and even portable security turned positive on volume in Q2. We expect continued strong performance.

Q: What is your outlook on the institutional segment in Americas, given contrasting data points from Dodge Momentum and AIA forecasts?

A: John Stone, President and CEO: Institutional segments have less volatility compared to commercial segments. Municipal bond issuance, up 30% year-to-date, supports school budgets and related activities. Overall, we see stable demand and believe our high-level execution will drive performance.

Q: What moved around in the EPS tailwind guidance, given the unchanged organic growth guide?

A: Michael Wagnes, CFO: Our strong margin performance in the first half, driven by price and productivity actions, allowed us to raise the EPS guidance. We feel confident in our operational performance and margin expansion.

Q: Can you provide an update on the residential market outlook, given the positive result in Q2?

A: John Stone, President and CEO: Despite depressed secondary home sales and high mortgage rates, housing completions have maintained a decent pace. We feel good about our residential business execution in the first half but remain cautious with a flattish outlook. Any relief in interest rates would be positive.

Q: What drove the strong performance in electronic locks, and are you seeing broader adoption across different verticals?

A: John Stone, President and CEO: Demand for electronic locks remains strong and broad-based across education, healthcare, commercial office, and multifamily. The adoption of smartphone wallets and digital credentials is driving growth. We are well-positioned to continue driving growth and good results in this space.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of channel inventory in the commercial and retail space?

A: John Stone, President and CEO: Our distribution channel operates in a made-to-order environment, with minimal inventory holding. Lead times have normalized, and ordering patterns have adjusted. We feel we are back to a more normal environment on the inventory side.

