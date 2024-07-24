Release Date: July 24, 2024

Positive Points

CME Group Inc (CME, Financial) delivered record quarterly revenue, driven by year-over-year growth in both average daily volume and open interest across every asset class.

Second quarter average daily volume of 25.9 million contracts increased 14%, representing the highest Q2 ADV in the company's history.

The company achieved record adjusted quarterly earnings, with significant growth in physical commodity products, including energy and metals.

CME Group Inc (CME) announced a significant partnership with Google Cloud to build a new private cloud region, enhancing global trading capabilities with next-generation technology.

The company maintained strong cost discipline, leading to an adjusted operating margin of 69.1%, up from 66.8% in the same period last year.

Negative Points

Despite record performance, CME Group Inc (CME)'s stock has been under pressure due to interest rate and competition narratives.

The company faces ongoing uncertainty in the geopolitical landscape, including issues in the Middle East and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

There are concerns about the potential impact of the upcoming US election on market volatility and regulatory changes.

CME Group Inc (CME) is still in the process of obtaining regulatory approvals for its treasury clearing plans, which could delay implementation.

The transition to the new Google Cloud facility involves significant planning and customer migration, which could pose challenges and uncertainties.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the aggregate amount of daily margin savings of $20 billion and how it splits between the margin buckets? Also, how does this compare to what competitors offer?

A: (Sunil Cutinho, Chief Information Officer) The split is roughly $12 billion for futures and options, $7 billion for swaps to futures and options, and $1 billion including cash. (Terrence Duffy, Executive Chairman of the Board, President) Competitors offer zero efficiencies as they lack a futures business.

Q: How are you tracking towards the pricing increases announced at the beginning of the year for market data revenues and futures revenues?

A: (Lynne Fitzpatrick, Chief Financial Officer) We are tracking very well with the guidance of 1.5% to 2% on clearing and transaction fees and 3% to 5% on market data products, aiming for a total revenue impact of 2.5% to 3%.

Q: Can you give an update on the DTCC cross-margining program and its efficiencies?

A: (Sunil Cutinho, Chief Information Officer) We have 10 clearing participants with $1 billion in savings, and more participants are in the pipeline. We are also working on providing efficiencies to indirect participants, pending approval.

Q: Can you expand on the levers you would consider pulling in response to competitive effects?

A: (Terrence Duffy, Executive Chairman of the Board, President) We have made significant investments over the years to create efficiencies for our clients, resulting in $20 billion in daily margin savings. We are in a strong position to compete and will continue to innovate and invest in our clients' needs.

Q: How does the upcoming election and potential change in administration impact CME over the next 12 to 24 months?

A: (Terrence Duffy, Executive Chairman of the Board, President) Regardless of who wins, the uncertainty will drive the need for risk management. Markets will need to manage the volatility and potential policy changes, which will benefit our risk management products.

Q: How are you approaching capital allocation and acquisition strategy given the stock's performance despite record quarters?

A: (Lynne Fitzpatrick, Chief Financial Officer) We consistently review our capital return policy to ensure we are returning capital to shareholders effectively. We are undergoing a new review and will communicate any changes.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new co-location facility announced with Google and its impact on expenses?

A: (Tim McCourt, Senior Managing Director) The facility will provide scale and resiliency, allowing markets to operate in the cloud with ultra-low latency. (Lynne Fitzpatrick, Chief Financial Officer) The facility will not impact current guidance, and any future impact will be included in future guidance.

Q: How do you anticipate the Fed's expected rate cuts impacting the types of instruments customers will trade and the level of activity?

A: (Tim McCourt, Senior Managing Director) We are well-positioned with a diverse range of products to meet clients' needs, whether they use SOFR or treasury futures. The mix of products and participant types will impact the capture rate.

Q: Can you provide more details on the timing and client migration to the new Google Cloud platform?

A: (Kendal Vroman, Chief Transformation Officer) The facility will be ready for testing in early 2026, with market migration notice given 18 months in advance. The migration will be based on customer choice and the value proposition of the new platform.

