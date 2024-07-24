Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG, Financial) reported a solid second quarter with moderate acceleration in growth and margin expansion.

Second quarter organic growth before billable expenses was 1.7%, bringing the first half organic growth to 1.5%.

Strong performance in Continental Europe, LATAM, and the UK, with notable contributions from IPG Health and IPG Mediabrands.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 14.6%, a 40 basis point increase from the previous year.

The company repurchased 2.2 million shares, returning $68 million to shareholders.

Negative Points

Underperformance at digital specialty agencies weighed on consolidated growth, reducing organic growth by about 1% in the second quarter.

Decreases in financial services, tech and telecom, and auto and transportation sectors negatively impacted growth.

The loss of a large AOR assignment with a telco client late last year continued to weigh on growth by approximately 1% organically.

Planned investments in technology, business transformation, and senior talent increased office and other SG&A expenses.

The company expects only approximately 1% organic growth for the full year, indicating modest incremental uncertainty in the macro environment and domestic consumer sentiment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You talked about three factors impacting organic sales growth for the second half. How do you think those factors will impact 2025 as well?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO: The impact of recent headline decisions involves clients who remain important partners, so there's potential to regrow those relationships. The new business headwind is a question for 2025, but it's early to project that far out. The focus will be on the new business pipeline and growing new capabilities with existing clients.

Q: Europe has been outperforming the US at IPG and many peers. Why is that, given the different GDP growth in Europe versus the US?

A: Ellen Johnson, CFO: Europe is about 9% of our revenue, and we saw growth across all major markets, driven by wins through our creative agencies and growth at IPG Health. It was a strong region for us across clients and sectors.

Q: Can you expand on the incremental uncertainty and softening in consumer sentiment? What are you hearing from clients?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO: The operating environment has become more challenging due to global uncertainties. Decisions on reviews and client spend are taking longer or being delayed. This has become a factor in our thinking, and we felt it needed to be called out.

Q: How do you see Mediabrands' position in competing for new business with the principal media buying capability?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO: We've completed foundational work on this new dimension to our media offering. It will take time to ramp up, but we are approaching clients and media partners thoughtfully. This will be an incremental option for media value creation and a new avenue for growth.

Q: Can you expand on the time to implement internal changes and your appetite for inorganic opportunities?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO: Principal media buying will take time to ramp up, but we are moving thoughtfully. We are looking at inorganic opportunities in commerce, retail media, and business transformation. These could change the growth profile of the business, and we are very thoughtful about our approach to M&A.

Q: What is the future of the creative part of the business, given the expansion of retail marketing and AI capabilities?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO: Creative remains important, but it needs to be integrated with data and strategy. AI tools can enhance creativity by enabling faster ideation and democratizing creative processes. We are focused on transforming our creative offerings to drive business outcomes.

Q: How does the news about Google not replicating cookies impact IPG, given your work with Acxiom and first-party data?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO: We are prepared for a world without proxies, and Acxiom's quality data would be even more valuable. The stop-start nature of this change has made it clear to clients that they need to take control of their first-party data, which benefits us.

Q: Are you seeing any impact on creative revenue from AI tools, and what does success look like in implementing GenAI technology?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO: AI has been core to parts of our business for some time. GenAI presents incremental opportunities, especially in production, commerce, and CRM. We are seeing demand for mass personalization and are focused on training our teams and clients to leverage these tools.

Q: Why did you move to a 1% organic growth target rather than a range?

A: Philippe Krakowsky, CEO: We said approximately 1%. There is more uncertainty now, and we felt it was important to provide a more precise target. However, there is still some range to that figure, and we are not being overly precise.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.