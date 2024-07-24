Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Home Deliveries and Solid Financial Performance

Key metrics show growth in home deliveries, net orders, and a robust financial position despite market challenges.

Summary
  • Home Deliveries: 3,200 homes delivered in Q2 2024.
  • Average Home Price: $600,000.
  • Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin: 23.9%.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share: $1.97.
  • Book Value Per Share: Approximately $52, a 12% year-over-year growth.
  • Net Orders: Increased 3% year-over-year.
  • Monthly Absorption Pace: 3 per community.
  • Spec Homes: 58% of total gross orders.
  • Lot Inventory: 80,677 home building lots, representing 6.7 years of supply.
  • Net Income: $199 million or $1.86 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $211 million or $1.97 per diluted share.
  • Total Home Closings Revenue: $1.9 billion.
  • SG&A as Percentage of Home Closings Revenue: 10.2%.
  • Financial Services Revenue: $49 million with a gross margin of 42.5%.
  • Liquidity: Approximately $1.3 billion, including $247 million of unrestricted cash.
  • Net Home Building Debt-to-Capitalization Ratio: 22.8%.
  • Share Repurchases: 1.7 million shares for $105 million in Q2 2024.
Release Date: July 24, 2024

Release Date: July 24, 2024

Positive Points

  • Delivered 3,200 homes at an average price of $600,000, exceeding prior guidance.
  • Adjusted home closings gross margin of 23.9%, reflecting stability despite higher interest rates.
  • Net orders increased 3% year-over-year with a monthly absorption pace of three per community.
  • Strong balance sheet with liquidity of approximately $1.3 billion and a net home building debt-to-capitalization ratio of 22.8%.
  • High capture rate of 89% for Taylor Morrison Home funding, with an average credit score of 751 and household income of $174,000.

Negative Points

  • Moderation in traffic and pre-qualifications during May due to interest rate movements.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue increased to 10.2% from 9.2% a year ago.
  • Spec homes accounted for 58% of total gross orders, reflecting a strategic shift that may impact margins.
  • Higher payroll-related and external broker expenses contributed to increased SG&A costs.
  • Potential headwinds from lot cost inflation and competitive pressures in the land market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the mechanisms behind the 10% plus closings growth over the next couple of years?
A: Sheryl Palmer, President & CEO: The growth will come from a combination of our long-term targets on pace, which will be in the low three range, and community count growth. We expect community count to grow next year and following, supported by our owned and controlled land.

Q: How do you see the gross margins evolving into next year?
A: Curt VanHyfte, Chief Financial Officer: We feel good about our margin outlook, expecting them to remain in the low-to-mid 20% range. While there are headwinds like lot cost inflation, our scale and operational efficiencies should help maintain healthy margins.

Q: Can you provide more details on the recent trends in order activity and traffic?
A: Sheryl Palmer, President & CEO: We saw normal seasonality with strong April sales, slight moderation in May, and recovery in June. Registered traffic for the quarter was up nearly 40% year-over-year. July has shown consistent momentum, benefiting from increased traffic.

Q: How is the uptick in inventory in Florida and Texas impacting your pricing and incentive decisions?
A: Erik Heuser, Chief Corporate Operations Officer: We are monitoring the inventory levels closely. While there is more resale inventory, our competitive differentiation and prime locations mitigate direct pressure. We haven't seen significant pricing impacts yet.

Q: What are the moving pieces affecting your near-term margins?
A: Curt VanHyfte, Chief Financial Officer: House costs have been stable, and we expect this trend to continue. Lot cost inflation is already factored into our guidance. Overall, we have good visibility into our backlog, supporting our margin outlook for the year.

Q: How are cycle times and the labor market affecting your operations?
A: Sheryl Palmer, President & CEO: We are close to pre-COVID cycle times in most markets. While we have simplified our product profile, the labor market remains a challenge. Industry efforts to enhance labor availability and technological advances will play a role in future improvements.

Q: Can you discuss sales incentives as a percentage of revenue and their impact on SG&A?
A: Sheryl Palmer, President & CEO: Incentives were down quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. They are closely tied to interest rates. Our SG&A ratio is expected to remain in the high 9% range for the year, with no significant risks to our guidance.

Q: What percentage of communities saw price increases during Q2?
A: Sheryl Palmer, President & CEO: About half of our communities saw price increases, with around 10-11% seeing price reductions or increased incentives. Overall, the net effect was positive.

Q: How do you plan to balance incentives and margins if interest rates come down?
A: Sheryl Palmer, President & CEO: If interest rates drop, we may reduce incentives, which would benefit margins. However, the broader macro environment and consumer pressures will also influence our decisions.

Q: Can you provide details on the Indiana acquisition and its impact on your operations?
A: Sheryl Palmer, President & CEO: We don't have the exact unit delivery numbers for the previous 12 months at hand, but we can provide that information later. The acquisition is expected to enhance our market presence and operational capabilities.

