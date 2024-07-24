KBR Inc (KBR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Raised Guidance

KBR Inc (KBR) reports a 6% revenue increase and boosts full-year guidance amid strategic acquisitions and robust cash flow.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Up 6% year-on-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Up 13%, with margins at the group level up 75 bps.
  • Year-to-Date Cash Conversion: 121%.
  • Group Book-to-Bill: 1.0 on a trailing 12-month basis; 1.2 times after adjusting for the large LNG project.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $170 million for the quarter and $261 million year-to-date.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margins: Approximately 11.5%.
  • Sustainable Tech Revenue: Grew 14% to $458 million.
  • Sustainable Tech Margins: 21.4%.
  • Government Revenue: Grew 3% overall.
  • Government Profit Margins: 10.4%.
  • Leverage: Finished the quarter at 1.9x trailing 12 adjusted EBITDA.
  • Share Buybacks: $100 million in Q2, $50 million in Q1.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Increased to $825 million to $850 million.
  • Adjusted EPS Guidance: Increased to $3.15 to $3.30.
  • Adjusted Operating Cash Flow Guidance: Increased to $460 million to $480 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) reported a 6% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 13% increase in adjusted EBITDA, with margins up 75 basis points.
  • The company achieved a year-to-date cash conversion rate of 121%, demonstrating strong cash flow management.
  • KBR Inc (KBR) raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $825 million to $850 million and adjusted EPS to $3.15 to $3.30.
  • The company secured significant new contracts, including a five-year contract with the Iraqi government and multiple awards under the IAC MAC IDIQ contract vehicle.
  • KBR Inc (KBR) announced the acquisition of LinQuest, which is expected to be immediately accretive on a cash basis and aligns well with the company's strategic goals.

Negative Points

  • The energy transition projects are moving slower than expected due to affordability issues, impacting the pace of growth in this segment.
  • The readiness and sustainment segment experienced a contraction, particularly in EUCOM activity, due to funding delays related to the Ukraine conflict.
  • The company faces potential volatility in the U.S. market due to upcoming elections, which could impact future performance.
  • The integration of LinQuest, while promising, carries inherent risks and will require careful management to realize expected synergies.
  • The book-to-bill ratio for the STS segment, excluding the large LNG project, was 1.1, indicating a potential slowdown in new bookings relative to revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you expand on the realignments and what you think that will achieve for the firm?
A: The objective is to reduce complexity by moving from three business units to two. This will involve shifting certain projects, like the Diriyah Gate project and Sellafield decommissioning, into the Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS) segment. This realignment aims to leverage synergies, reduce overhead, and enhance commercial acumen.

Q: From a geographic perspective, where do you see the most rapid growth across the enterprise over the next year or two?
A: Significant growth is expected in the Middle East, particularly in the energy sector. Additionally, with the LinQuest acquisition, there will be increased activity in the U.S., especially in the government sector, and continued emphasis in the Pacific region.

Q: Can you share more about the STS pipeline and your confidence in achieving growth targets for 2025?
A: The STS segment has shown strong momentum with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 for the quarter and 1.2 on a trailing 12-month basis. There is a robust pipeline globally, especially in the Middle East. Energy security projects are moving faster due to affordability issues in energy transition projects.

Q: Any early read on the new government in the UK and how things may shake out?
A: The new UK government is fully operational and committed to NATO and supporting Ukraine. There is also a strong commitment to energy transition, which presents good opportunities for KBR.

Q: Can you provide commentary on the second half outlook for STS and the impact of Plaquemines?
A: We stand by our guidance and expect continued strong performance in STS. The LNG industry is showing movement, and there is significant activity in the Middle East. Plaquemines is at peak contribution and will start to wane in 2025.

Q: How is the HomeSafe program progressing?
A: Early moves have gone well with positive feedback on quality and service. The program is on track for a progressive ramp-up, with full domestic moves expected in the busy season of 2025.

Q: What are your expectations for RNS activities in Europe in the second half of the year?
A: RNS is seeing sequential growth, particularly from non-LOGCAP activities. We expect EUCOM-related activities to pick up in Q3 and Q4, driven by the Ukraine supplemental funding.

Q: Can you bridge us between the old and new guidance for EBITDA and EPS?
A: The increase in guidance is driven by strong operational performance. We have been prudent in raising guidance due to expected volatility in the U.S. and globally.

Q: What growth rate is embedded in the LinQuest acquisition, and will it be immediately accretive?
A: LinQuest is expected to grow in low-double digits in 2025, excluding synergies. It will be immediately accretive on a cash basis from day one.

Q: Are the new bids in GS a greater volume of the same types of work or a wider scope?
A: It is a bit of both. We are seeing more opportunities in digital and cyber, as well as new areas like human health performance. We continue to align with our vision of moving upmarket and being differentiated based on our technologies and capabilities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.