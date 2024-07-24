Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) closed the acquisition of Equitrans Midstream, transforming into a large-scale, vertically integrated natural gas business.

The acquisition is expected to save nearly $150 million relative to initial assumptions, even before synergies.

Operational efficiency gains have led to significant well cost savings and improved well performance.

EQT Corp (EQT) achieved a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions year-over-year and is on track to achieve net zero by 2025.

The company has a strong balance sheet, having repaid $600 million of senior notes and reduced net debt to $4.9 billion.

Negative Points

EQT Corp (EQT) experienced production curtailments due to market conditions, impacting net production by approximately 60 BCFE during Q2.

Despite efficiency gains, the company still faces high absolute storage levels, pressuring Appalachia pricing.

The integration of EQT and Equitrans water systems is still in progress, with potential challenges in realizing full synergy benefits.

The company is actively building its hedge position, indicating potential concerns about future natural gas price volatility.

EQT Corp (EQT) plans to pursue a minority equity sale of regulated assets, which may impact future cash flow and operational control.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you gauge the level of interest for the remaining 60% of your non-operated assets in the Northeast?

A: We are seeing significant interest, including from new international names. The engagement has been very positive, and we hope to wrap up the process by year-end. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

Q: Do you plan to reduce gross debt at the EQT parent level as part of the process of selling minority interest in regulated assets?

A: Yes, the route we outlined simplifies the process and provides a better, higher quality, more diverse set of assets, which drives the cost of capital down. We hope to wrap this up by year-end or early Q1. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

Q: How much of the spending is related to de-bottlenecking, and when does it roll over to a steady state level of spending associated with your drilling program?

A: The compression and pressure system optimization will cost a few hundred million and will start in about 12 months, spanning over a couple of years. We have included some cushion in our 2025 budget to start these projects as quickly as possible. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

Q: Why does any ownership of the regulated assets make sense?

A: Maintaining ownership and operatorship of the regulated assets is integral to managing the gathering systems appropriately and ensuring the success of projects like MVP. It also allows us to capture operational efficiencies and expand our commercial footprint. (Unidentified Company Representative_2)

Q: Can you talk through your hedging strategy, both near and long term, and how the Equitrans acquisition plays into your hedging decisions?

A: Near-term hedging focuses on balance sheet derisking and deleveraging through 2025. Beyond 2025, the acquisition provides a structural hedge, reducing the need for financial hedging. We aim to capture upside from market volatility without extensive hedging. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

Q: How do you think about the supply-demand outlook for gas in 2025, given the pushout of some major projects?

A: The key factors are production levels and LNG developments. We are watching for any surge in production that could impact prices. The timing of LNG projects like Golden Pass will also be crucial. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

Q: Is there any change in the dynamics you're seeing in the Appalachian to Southeast market now that MVP is online?

A: We have not seen any production reaction, but pricing has been significantly higher than expected, averaging $0.50 to $0.70 above our assumptions. This is a positive early indicator, especially for winter periods. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

Q: What are the biggest issues for the upcoming election as it relates to being a gas producer?

A: Energy security and the impact of policies like banning fracking are critical. We need to hold leaders accountable for statements that could have damaging unintended impacts on energy production and prices. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

Q: Should we think about the second half run rate going forward with the curtailments coming back?

A: We are maintaining a steady maintenance mode. Without curtailments, production would have been above the high end of our original guidance range. We expect to continue this maintenance mode cadence into next year. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

Q: Does the adjusted EBITDA number include MVP distributions for next year?

A: No, the EBITDA number does not include MVP distributions as it will be more of an equity method investment. Annualizing the fourth quarter guidance is a good proxy for MVP distributions in 2025. (Unidentified Company Representative_1)

