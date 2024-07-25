Q2 2024 Perfect Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Jimmy Shu - Perfect Corp - Director of IR



Thank you. And hello, everyone. Welcome to Perfect Corp's second-quarter 2024 call. With us today are Ms. Alice Chang, our Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Louis Chen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer; and Ms. Iris Chen, Vice President of Finance and Accounting. You can refer to our second-quarter 2024 financial results on our ION website or in the form 6-K we filed with SEC earlier.



A replay of this call will also be available on our website shortly after its conclusion. For today's call, management will provide our prepared remarks, followed by a Q&A session.



Before we continue, I would like to