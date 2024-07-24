Free Cash Flow: All-time record, $301 million in Q2 2024 compared to $163.2 million in Q2 2023.

All-time record, $301 million in Q2 2024 compared to $163.2 million in Q2 2023. Debt Repayment, Acquisitions, and Stock Repurchases: Approximately $852 million deployed through July 2024.

$15.87 to $16.13. Full Year 2024 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook: $19.25 to $19.45.

Positive Points

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY, Financial) achieved all-time record free cash flow in Q2 2024, allowing significant capital deployment.

Non-GAAP operating margin increased from last year and in each of the three largest segments.

Total sales and earnings increased sequentially and exceeded recent expectations.

Strong defense-related sales and marine instrumentation businesses contributed to a record backlog.

Management is confident in sequential sales growth and year-over-year sales growth in the second half of 2024.

Negative Points

Year-over-year sales comparisons remain difficult in certain commercial markets such as industrial automation and electronic test and measurement.

Second quarter 2024 sales in the digital imaging segment declined 6.8% compared to last year.

Sales of environmental instruments decreased by 1.6% year-over-year.

Sales of laboratory test and measurement systems decreased by 5.8% year-over-year.

Engineered systems segment revenue decreased by 8.7% in the second quarter, impacting operating profit.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the bookings and book-to-bill ratio for the quarter?

A: Our overall book-to-bill ratio was 1.07. Digital Imaging was close to 1 at 0.98, Instrumentation was just over 1 at 1.04, Aerospace and Defense was very strong at 1.41, and Engineered Systems was strong at 1.25.

Q: What areas of the longer-cycle business might drive growth in the second half, and what are your expectations for the short-cycle business?

A: Defense, Energy (marine instruments), and Aerospace are key areas for longer-cycle growth. For short-cycle businesses, Digital Imaging should be relatively flat year-over-year in the second half, with early signs of recovery in MEMS and machine vision systems.

Q: How do you see the test and measurement market playing out, and do you still expect it to be down 10% for the year?

A: We expect the test and measurement market to be down about 9.9% for the year. The protocol business is recovering, but the oscilloscope business is lagging. We took cost out early, which has helped maintain healthy margins.

Q: Can you parse out what's driving the strong performance in the marine instrumentation business and your confidence in its continuation?

A: The strong performance is driven by offshore oil production and discovery, as well as defense and security applications. Our marine instruments and connector businesses are doing exceptionally well, and we expect this trend to continue.

Q: Any updates on free cash flow guidance for the year, given the strong start in the first half?

A: We expect free cash flow to be above $900 million for the year. The first half was heavily loaded, and we have some bond payments and taxes due in the second half. We are confident enough in our cash position to continue stock repurchases.

Q: How are you thinking about defense going forward, given recent technology announcements and new wins?

A: We are excited about our defense businesses, especially FLIR defense. Key programs include loitering unmanned aerial vehicles, mini drones, connectors for submarines, and lightweight uncooled target recognition systems. These programs have strong backlogs and are expected to contribute significantly.

Q: What are your margin expectations by segment for the full year?

A: We expect Instrumentation margins to be up about 90 to 100 basis points, Digital Imaging margins to be down modestly by 20 to 30 basis points, Aerospace and Defense margins to be up over 100 basis points, and Engineered Systems margins to be down. Overall, segment margins should be up about 14 to 15 basis points.

Q: How should we think about the impact of potential US restrictions on ASML and Tokyo Electron on the digital imaging segment?

A: We do not expect significant impact. We supply products to their customers, and our business with ASML's customers is relatively small but very profitable.

