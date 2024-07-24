Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA, Financial) has restructured its commercial team to better drive initiatives and focus on product innovation.

The company is expanding into India, which presents a significant long-term growth opportunity.

Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) has strengthened its leadership team, including the addition of Dr. Kathryn Armstrong as EVP of R&D and the promotion of Peter Wang to Global VP and GM of China.

The company is focusing on delivering best-in-class products, a rewarding compensation plan, and a cohesive brand message.

Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) is actively pursuing M&A activities to enhance its growth prospects.

Negative Points

Continued macroeconomic pressures in key markets are impacting associate productivity and consumer spending.

The restructuring and strategic initiatives will take time to fully realize benefits, indicating a multiyear endeavor.

The company experienced softness in the China market due to promotional cadence and economic headwinds.

Despite efforts, the operating margin is expected to be lower in the second half of the year due to softer top-line performance and increased investments.

The tax rate has significantly increased to the 40% range, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you expand on what you mean by making the value proposition more attractive?

A: Jim Brown (CEO): We aim to provide more than just products and opportunities; we want to add value that keeps customers and associates engaged. This includes maintaining our premium, science-based product line and ensuring our pricing reflects that value. Doug Hekking (CFO) added that the focus is on conveying product differentiation and innovation, not just price adjustments.

Q: What is the typical time frame for product innovation, and how is it changing?

A: Jim Brown (CEO): Historically, it took about 1.5 to 2 years to bring a product to market. We aim to reduce this to about a year through restructuring and team ownership. Brent Neidig (CCO) noted that recent improvements have reduced this time to as little as six months.

Q: When can we expect to see tangible benefits from the restructuring?

A: Brent Neidig (CCO): Significant changes were made this past quarter, and we are already seeing improvements. We expect to launch new products this year and many more in 2025, with ongoing acceleration in the process.

Q: Can you provide more color on the performance in Mainland China?

A: Doug Hekking (CFO): The softness in Q2 was due to the promotional calendar and economic headwinds. Brent Neidig (CCO) added that the focus is on strengthening the value proposition to maintain premium product demand despite economic conditions.

Q: What drove the better-than-expected performance in the Americas and Europe?

A: Doug Hekking (CFO): Continued efforts to address the current environment and strong leadership in Canada contributed to the positive results. Brent Neidig (CCO) highlighted the aggressive pursuit of the associate-first strategy and reengagement of local leaders.

Q: How are you managing to maintain stable gross margins despite sales declines?

A: Doug Hekking (CFO): A combination of factors, including currency rates, non-variable costs, and internal efforts to secure favorable prices, have helped maintain stable gross margins.

Q: Are there any training initiatives for associates to improve their effectiveness?

A: Brent Neidig (CCO): Training is a significant focus, with efforts to provide concise, compelling training materials for new sellers and ongoing education for associates. The brand team is dedicated to creating effective training resources.

Q: What drives the expectation of improved sales trends in the second half?

A: Doug Hekking (CFO): The associate-first strategy, product pipeline, and promotional activities are expected to drive improved sales trends. Jim Brown (CEO) emphasized the importance of training and supporting distributors to find more consumers.

Q: Why is the operating margin expected to be lower in the second half despite improving sales trends?

A: Doug Hekking (CFO): The softer top line and loss of leverage on infrastructure costs, along with investments in strategic initiatives, are factors contributing to the lower operating margin.

Q: What is driving the higher tax rate, and is there a plan to reduce it?

A: Doug Hekking (CFO): The higher tax rate is due to the dynamics of where income is generated and currency adjustments. Long-term strategic initiatives and top-line momentum are expected to help address the tax rate.

