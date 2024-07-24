Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong International Growth Amid US Market Challenges

Key takeaways include a significant EBITDA boost, strategic debt reduction, and promising international expansions.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Adjusted EBITDA: $218 million in Q2 2024.
  • Revenue: $735 million in Q2 2024, compared to $734 million in Q1 2024.
  • US Drilling Segment Revenue: Decreased by $12.3 million, or 4.5%.
  • International Segment Revenue: Increased by $7.4 million, or 2.1%.
  • Drilling Solutions Segment Revenue: Increased by $7.4 million, or 10%.
  • Lower 48 Daily Rig Margin: $15,600 in Q2 2024.
  • International Average Rig Count: Increased by 3 rigs.
  • Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies Combined EBITDA: $40 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $57 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net Debt: Decreased by almost $50 million to $2.04 billion.
  • Capital Expenditures: $138 million in Q2 2024.
  • New Credit Facility: $475 million facility expiring in 2029.
  • New Notes Issuance: $550 million in 8.875% priority-guaranteed notes maturing in 2031.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Total adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter exceeded expectations, reaching $218 million.
  • International segment showed strong performance with an increase in rig count and new deployments in Algeria, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.
  • Drilling solutions and rig technologies segments generated a combined EBITDA of $40 million, accounting for more than 18% of total EBITDA.
  • Successful capital structure management with an expanded and extended credit facility and issuance of $550 million in seven-year notes.
  • Strong focus on sustainability with initiatives like the PowerTAP module, which reduces diesel fuel consumption and emissions.

Negative Points

  • Lower 48 industry land rig count declined by 37 rigs, or 6%, during the second quarter.
  • US drilling segment experienced a decrease in revenue by $12.3 million, or 4.5%, primarily due to rig count reductions.
  • Lower 48 drilling EBITDA decreased by $6.8 million, or 6.9%, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Revenue from rig technologies was slightly below the first-quarter level due to sluggish capital equipment revenue in the US.
  • Continued high levels of churn in the Lower 48 market, impacting rig count and pricing margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the dynamics driving the demand for Nabors' rigs relative to the overall market?
A: Anthony Petrello, Chairman, President, and CEO, explained that despite the challenging US market, Nabors has focused on maintaining profitability and operational excellence. The consolidation among customers is seen as beneficial, providing opportunities for Nabors' technology and rigs. The company is targeting large operators and promoting its solutions to post-merger companies, expecting a modest increase in rig count.

Q: How does Nabors plan to manage its debt reduction strategy?
A: William Restrepo, CFO, stated that all cash generated and proceeds from recent bond issuances will be used to pay down debt. The company aims to reduce total debt by over $100 million this year and expects to generate significantly more free cash flow next year, which will also be applied to debt reduction.

Q: What are the expectations for Nabors' EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024?
A: Anthony Petrello indicated that international rig startups in the second half of 2024, particularly in the fourth quarter, will drive sequential EBITDA growth. William Restrepo added that the US market is expected to hold up well, with potential increases in activity and slight erosion in gross margins, while international expansion will significantly contribute to EBITDA.

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected rig count growth in the Lower 48 for the rest of the year?
A: Anthony Petrello noted that the customer mix has shifted towards public operators, which now account for almost three-quarters of Nabors' clients. The company expects a modest increase in rig count, driven by consolidation among large operators and new opportunities for Nabors' technology and rigs.

Q: What are the trends in contract durations for Nabors' rigs?
A: Anthony Petrello mentioned that the market is becoming more amenable to term contracts, especially as operators reassess their portfolios post-consolidation. Nabors is looking at opportunities for longer-term contracts to lock in new programs.

Q: When do you expect US drilling margins to bottom out?
A: William Restrepo indicated that while there is still some room for margins to fall, they are approaching convergence with leading-edge pricing. He expects margins to bottom out before the end of the year, with potential stabilization into next year.

Q: What is the outlook for Nabors' debt levels by the end of this year and next year?
A: William Restrepo expects to reduce total debt by over $100 million this year, with significantly better free cash flow next year, which will also be applied to debt reduction.

Q: Are there any notable expiries or churn in international rigs that could impact the rig count?
A: Anthony Petrello mentioned that most international contracts are three- to five-year deals, with recent renewals in Saudi Arabia providing comfort. While there may be some temporary gaps during rig transitions, the overall direction is positive, with significant backlog and visibility for future deployments.

Q: What are the prospects for signing more newbuilds in Saudi Arabia beyond the current 15?
A: Anthony Petrello explained that the newbuild program is part of a long-term policy by Aramco and NDS to industrialize the Kingdom, with plans to add 50 rigs. Nabors expects this commitment to continue, with newbuilds focused on gas drilling.

Q: What is the outlook for Nabors' operations in Argentina and Kuwait?
A: Anthony Petrello highlighted that Argentina's improved financial situation and favorable rig contracts are driving growth, with significant NDS content on Nabors' rigs. In Kuwait, recent rig awards and equipment supply contracts are seen as positive developments, making both countries key markets for Nabors.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.