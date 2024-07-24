Release Date: July 24, 2024

Positive Points

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK, Financial) reported over $7 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024, covering the $6.3 million returned to stockholders.

The company saw a more than 10% growth in second-quarter software operations bookings compared to the first quarter.

Net unit churn in the wireless segment dropped below 1% in Q2 2024, significantly improving from the prior quarter.

Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) maintains strong relationships with top healthcare systems in the nation, contributing to consistent sales.

The company reiterated its financial guidance for 2024, expecting total revenue to range from $136 million to $144 million and adjusted EBITDA to range from $27.5 million to $32.5 million.

Negative Points

Total GAAP revenue for Q2 2024 was $34 million, down from $36.5 million in the prior year.

License and hardware revenue in Q2 2024 totaled $2 million, a significant drop from $4.6 million in the same period of 2023.

GAAP net income for Q2 2024 was $3.4 million, down from $4.7 million in Q2 2023.

The company experienced a sequential step down in wireless ARPU, which was unexpected given recent price increases and the rollout of new GenA pagers.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024 was $7 million, down from $8.5 million in the prior year period, reflecting a highly successful Q2 2023 that was not replicated.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Was the performance of software deals in Q2 2024 in line with expectations?

A: Yes, the performance was in line with expectations. Some deals with higher license software components slipped into Q3, but the overall trajectory remains positive. (Vincent Kelly, CEO)

Q: Are you confident in achieving double-digit growth for software operations bookings in 2024 despite a 16% decline in the first half?

A: Absolutely confident in achieving double-digit growth for the full year 2024. (Vincent Kelly, CEO)

Q: What is the expectation for wireless churn in the second half of 2024?

A: While 0.8% churn in Q2 was phenomenal, we expect the full year churn to be around 4% to 5%, possibly slightly better. (Calvin Rice, CFO)

Q: Why was there a sequential step down in wireless ARPU from Q1 to Q2?

A: The step down was due to a variable component in ARPU, such as overcharges. We expect ARPU to benefit from price increases and GenA pager sales in the coming months. (Calvin Rice, CFO)

Q: What is the expected cash balance by the end of 2024?

A: We expect to finish the year with cash balances between $28 million and $30 million. (Calvin Rice, CFO)

