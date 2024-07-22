Release Date: July 22, 2024

Positive Points

Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMBXF, Financial) reported double-digit increases in consolidated results for both the first half and the second quarter of 2024.

The mining division showed outstanding results, contributing significantly to the overall performance.

The Fenicias wind farm has started commercial operations, expected to reduce 250,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

The Buenavista mines received multiple certifications for responsible production, enhancing the company's ESG credentials.

The company maintains a solid balance sheet with low leverage and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.2 times.

Negative Points

Higher costs were incurred due to an unprecedented number of migrants entering Mexico, affecting the transportation division.

The transportation division's EBITDA margin decreased to 43.3%, impacted by the immigration crisis.

The company faces challenges in the copper market, including production cuts and weakness in China's real estate market.

Molybdenum and zinc prices decreased by 23% and 7%, respectively, during the first half of the year.

The company has not yet implemented a share buyback program, despite strong cash flows and a robust balance sheet, leading to investor frustration.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is the infrastructure division interested in the (inaudible) process?

A: There are no specific comments on that transaction. We continuously evaluate growth opportunities in our infrastructure division, including real estate, but no specific comments on that process. - Francisco Zinser Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer - Infrastructure

Q: What are the plans for the company's strong cash flow and robust balance sheet?

A: We review the quarterly dividend based on cash generation, needs, and CapEx. We prioritize growth projects like Tía Maria. Dividends have increased by 22% in the first half of the year compared to last year. - Marlene Finny de la Torre, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Q: Why is the company not buying back shares given the big discount to the sum of the parts?

A: We have analyzed and done share buybacks in the past. We are looking into the fine details and tax implications to avoid any problems. - Marlene Finny de la Torre, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Q: What is the absolute number of shares held by AMC of Southern Copper at the end of the quarter?

A: AMC holds 694.5 million shares of Southern Copper, representing an 88.91% ownership. - Marlene Finny de la Torre, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Q: What is the absolute number of treasury shares held by Grupo México Transportes at the end of the quarter?

A: GMXT has repurchased 940,000 shares this year. We will provide the exact number of treasury shares later. - Marlene Finny de la Torre, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Q: How sustainable are the EBITDA and EBITDA margin of the infrastructure division?

A: EBITDA margins are sustainable between 50% and 55%. The second quarter had a one-off impact due to exchange rate fluctuations, but other factors like Fenicias coming online and higher tariffs in oil rigs are sustainable. - Francisco Zinser Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer - Infrastructure

Q: Can you provide guidance for ASARCO for the rest of the year and forward?

A: For the rest of the year, ASARCO should produce around 57,000 tons of copper, and for next year, around 116,000 tons. - Leonardo Contreras Lerdo De Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of ASARCO and Chief Financial Officer of AMC

Q: What are the company's plans to address the discount to the sum of the parts?

A: We are continuously analyzing share buybacks and other alternatives, considering tax implications and other fine details. - Marlene Finny de la Torre, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Q: What is the impact of the immigration crisis on the transportation division?

A: The immigration crisis caused high levels of congestion, higher costs, and impacted operating metrics and financials. We are in constant dialogue with authorities to address this issue. - Alberto Vergara, Chief Financial Officer, GMXT

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial highlights of the infrastructure division?

A: Sales reached $388 million, a 16% increase. EBITDA totaled $229 million, a 41.5% increase. The division's strong performance is due to the start of commercial operations in the Fenicias wind farm and higher tariffs in oil rigs. - Francisco Zinser Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer - Infrastructure

