ASMPT Ltd (ASMVF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways from the Half-Year Financial Performance

Despite a decline in revenue, ASMPT Ltd (ASMVF) shows resilience with improved gross margins and strong demand in advanced packaging solutions.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: USD828.7 million for the first half of 2024, down 17.1% year-on-year and 5.8% half-on-half.
  • Group Bookings: USD808.6 million, down 3.6% year-on-year but up 11.0% half-on-half.
  • Gross Margin: 40.9%, improved by 67 basis points year-on-year and 276 basis points half-on-half.
  • Operating Margin: 5.8%, down 512 basis points year-on-year but up 212 basis points half-on-half.
  • Adjusted Net Profit: HKD314.6 million, down 49.5% year-on-year but up 158.1% half-on-half.
  • Cash and Bank Deposits: HKD5.44 billion.
  • Bank Borrowings: HKD2.53 billion.
  • AP Solutions Revenue: Approximately USD210 million, contributing around 35% of group revenue.
  • Automotive Revenue Contribution: Approximately USD200 million, contributing about 24% of group revenue.
  • Q2 2024 Revenue: USD427.3 million, up 6.5% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Q2 2024 Gross Margin: 40.0%, down 184 basis points quarter-on-quarter.
  • Q2 2024 Operating Margin: 4.0%, down 360 basis points quarter-on-quarter.
  • SEMI Q2 2024 Revenue: USD212.5 million, up 20.9% quarter-on-quarter.
  • SEMI Q2 2024 Bookings: USD221.9 million, up 11.6% quarter-on-quarter.
  • SMT Q2 2024 Revenue: USD214.8 million, down 0.7% quarter-on-quarter.
  • SMT Q2 2024 Bookings: USD177.4 million, down 15.6% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Interim Dividend per Share: HKD0.35, down 42.6% year-on-year.
  • Q3 2024 Revenue Guidance: USD370 million to USD430 million, midpoint of USD400 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong demand for advanced packaging (AP) solutions, with AP bookings showing significant year-on-year and half-on-half growth.
  • Increased contribution of AP solutions to group revenue, rising from 22% last year to 35% in the first half of 2024.
  • SEMI segment showed growth in bookings both half-on-half and year-on-year, with a book-to-bill ratio above one.
  • Group gross margin improved year-on-year and half-on-half, driven by favorable product mix in SEMI.
  • Healthy balance sheet with cash and bank deposits at HKD5.44 billion and bank borrowings at HKD2.53 billion.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for the first half of 2024 declined 17.1% year-on-year and 5.8% half-on-half due to declines in both SEMI and SMT segments.
  • Operating margin decreased by 512 basis points year-on-year, mainly due to lower sales.
  • Adjusted net profit fell by 49.5% year-on-year.
  • SMT bookings declined 15.6% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting market softness, particularly in automotive and industrial end markets.
  • Revenue guidance for the third quarter indicates a decline of 9.9% year-on-year and 6.4% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to lower revenue from SMT.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the TCB segment, including your expectations for ASMPT shipments and the progress on fluxless TCB tools?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) We are on track with our TCB business, having shipped around 350 tools by the end of 2023. For fluxless TCB, we are in joint development with a leading foundry and have won orders for two tools for HBM applications. We expect fluxless TCB shipments to start in the second half of 2024.

Q: What is the outlook for SEMI and SMT segments in the third quarter and the second half of the year?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) We expect Q3 revenue to be around $400 million, down 10% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to SMT softness. SEMI revenue is expected to be flattish, with positive momentum in AP business. SEMI mainstream recovery is slower than anticipated, but we see increasing wire-bond and die-bond business for consumer applications.

Q: Can you provide more color on the bookings for the third quarter?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) We expect group bookings for Q3 to decline slightly in low single digits quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to SMT. SEMI bookings are expected to be flattish with an upside bias. We believe SMT bookings are near the bottom, while SEMI bookings have shown year-on-year increases since Q4 2023.

Q: How do you see equipment throughput for TCB improving, and can you increase prices if throughput improves?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) Generally, next-generation tools have better capabilities, including placement accuracy and throughput. Customers are willing to pay more for advanced tools, and this applies to AP tools as well.

Q: What is the impact of potential stricter rules on selling equipment to China, given that China is your largest market?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) We ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Back-end equipment, which includes assembly and test of packaged ICs, is excluded from recent restrictions. This is a positive development for ASMPT.

Q: Can TCB be used for glass substrates in advanced packaging?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) Yes, TCB can bond on glass as well as other substrates. We see a trend towards using glass substrates for panel bonding rather than wafer bonding.

Q: Can you share some color on the revenue guidance by countries, especially regarding China's recovery?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) In the near term, we see more green shoots from consumer areas, typically from Chinese-based customers. We expect China's contribution to increase relative to the US and Europe, especially as SMT has softened in those regions.

Q: What is the outlook for hybrid bonding tools, and how does it compare to TCB?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) We won orders for two hybrid bonding tools from one customer. However, we believe TCB remains in a sweet spot for HBM applications, with hybrid bonding being more for research and development at this stage.

Q: How do you see the long-term trend for TCB shipments, and can you provide any forward-looking guidance?
A: (Cher Tat Ng, CEO) The future for TCB is bright, with significant potential going forward. We expect TCB contributions to remain strong in 2025 and beyond.

Q: Are you considering any cost actions for SMT solutions given the downturn, and what is your approach to shareholder returns?
A: (Yifan Xu, CFO) We always keep cost measures in mind, but I have no specific actions to announce. Regarding shareholder returns, we have a dividend policy of 50% of earnings and will consider the total payout for the year. Currently, we have no plans for share buybacks.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.