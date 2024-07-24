Q2 2024 National Bank Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Emily Gooden - National Bank Holdings Corp - Director, Investor Relations



Thank you, Matti, and good morning. We will begin today's call with prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer session. I would like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's strategy, loans, deposits, capital, net interest income, noninterest income, margins, allowance, taxes, and noninterest expense.



Actual results could differ materially from those discussed today. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which are disclosed in more detail in the