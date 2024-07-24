Q2 2024 Kindred Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Nils Anden - Kindred Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Kindred's interim report for the second quarter of 2024. My name is Nils AndÃ©n. I'm the CEO of Kindred. I also have our CFO, Patrick Kortman with me today to run through the results for the second quarter. The outline today, is as previously seen some highlights from the quarter, a business overview, then I will hand over to Patrick for the financials and then come back for a summary. And after that, we will have the normal Q&A session.



If we start by looking at the highlights of the second quarter, we are very pleased to see a continuation of the strong development and the continued execution of our strategy. We saw a strong sportsbook performance that drove growth across most the vast majority of our core markets with group revenues up 7%. I'm also very pleased that we saw particularly strong development in our focus markets, which are the locally regulated markets with gross winnings revenue increasing by 12% if we exclude North America compared to the same quarter last year.



We saw strong