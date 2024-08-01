Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $4.91 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $1.04 Billion

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) released its 8-K filing on July 25, 2024, showcasing a robust performance in Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,039.7 million, slightly below estimates of $1,040.37 million, reflecting a 0.6% year-over-year decrease.
  • GAAP EPS: $4.91, representing a 16.6% increase from $4.21 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Earnings: $99.7 million, up 11.6% from $89.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income: $147.3 million, a 10.2% increase from $133.7 million in the prior year, driven by improved commercial execution and lower steel costs.
  • Gross Profit: $320.3 million, down 2.8% from $329.4 million last year, with gross margin slightly declining to 30.8% from 31.5%.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $130.8 million in operating cash flows, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $163.1 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased $14.9 million of company stock, with $121.2 million remaining on the authorized share repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial), a global leader in infrastructure and agricultural productivity, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. The company, which began in 1946, has grown into a global entity with 85 manufacturing facilities in 22 countries, serving over 100 countries across six continents.

1816415916745977856.png

Performance Overview

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial) reported net sales of $1,039.7 million for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1,040.37 million and a 0.6% decrease from the same period last year. However, the company achieved a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.91, surpassing the analyst estimate of $4.15 and reflecting a 16.6% increase from Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $1,039.7 million $1,046.3 million (0.6)%
Gross Profit $320.3 million $329.4 million (2.8)%
Operating Income $147.3 million $133.7 million 10.2%
Net Earnings $99.7 million $89.4 million 11.6%
Diluted EPS $4.91 $4.21 16.6%

Segment Performance

Infrastructure: This segment, which accounts for 73.1% of net sales, reported sales of $762.7 million, a 1.0% decrease year-over-year. Despite lower sales, operating income increased to $133.6 million, driven by improved commercial execution, pricing strategies, and lower steel costs.

Agriculture: Representing 26.9% of net sales, this segment saw sales of $281.7 million, a slight year-over-year increase. Severe weather in the U.S. boosted replacement sales, while international sales were mixed, with lower sales in Brazil offset by higher sales in the Middle East.

Financial Achievements

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial) demonstrated strong financial management, generating $130.8 million in operating cash flows and ending the quarter with $163.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company also repurchased $14.9 million of its stock, with $121.2 million remaining on the authorized share repurchase program.

Updated Full-Year Outlook

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial) has raised its full-year diluted EPS guidance to a range of $16.50 to $17.30, up from the previous range of $15.40 to $16.40. However, the company has adjusted its net sales growth projections due to exiting certain low-margin solar projects and the impact of steel index deflation.

"I am pleased that we are increasing our diluted earnings per share outlook for the year even as we are decreasing our net sales guidance. We are improving operating margins as we meet evolving customer needs and are driving toward profitable growth," said Avner M. Applbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial) has shown resilience and strategic agility in Q2 2024, achieving significant EPS growth despite slight declines in net sales. The company's focus on operational efficiency and strategic capital allocation positions it well for future profitability and shareholder value enhancement.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Valmont Industries Inc for further details.

