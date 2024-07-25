PG&E Corp (PCG) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS $0.24, Revenue $5.986 Billion, Beats Estimates

PG&E Corp (PCG) Releases Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.24 for Q2 2024, up from $0.19 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $5,986 million for Q2 2024, slightly above the analyst estimate of $5,902.07 million.
  • Net Income: $520 million for Q2 2024, compared to $406 million in Q2 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Core Earnings: $0.31 per share for Q2 2024, up from $0.23 per share in Q2 2023.
  • 2024 GAAP EPS Guidance: Updated to a range of $1.11 to $1.17 per share.
  • Operational Highlights: Installed 46 miles of underground powerlines and connected 2,900 new customers in Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. PG&E Corp (PCG) is a holding company whose main subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric, serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers in Central and Northern California.

Performance Overview

PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) reported GAAP earnings of $0.24 per share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.19 per share in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.31 per share, up from $0.23 per share in the same period last year. The company recorded total operating revenues of $5,986 million, an increase from $5,290 million in Q2 2023.

1816420953614348288.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones, including a notable increase in customer capital investment and non-fuel operating and maintenance savings. These achievements are crucial for a regulated utility company, as they directly impact the company's ability to provide reliable services while maintaining financial stability.

However, the company continues to face challenges, including wildfire-related costs and legal expenses. These issues could potentially impact future earnings and operational efficiency.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Operating Revenues $5,986 million $5,290 million
Operating Income $1,134 million $506 million
Net Income $524 million $410 million
GAAP EPS $0.24 $0.19
Non-GAAP Core EPS $0.31 $0.23

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) reported a strong balance sheet with significant investments in infrastructure and safety measures. The company installed 46 miles of underground powerlines and 43 miles of stronger poles and covered powerlines in high fire-risk areas. Additionally, PG&E connected 2,900 new residential and business customers to its electric system in Q2 2024.

Guidance and Future Outlook

PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) updated its 2024 GAAP earnings guidance to a range of $1.11 to $1.17 per share, down from the previous range of $1.15 to $1.20 per share. The company reaffirmed its non-GAAP core EPS guidance at $1.33 to $1.37 per share. PG&E also stated that it does not anticipate any equity needs for 2024 and reaffirmed its 2024-2028 financing plan.

“We’re delivering for our customers and hometowns today through a foundation of safe operations, wildfire risk reduction, and solid financial progress. We also see a bright future where we lower average household energy costs, including from transportation, and further cut carbon emissions,” said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

Conclusion

PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) demonstrated solid financial performance in Q2 2024, with significant improvements in both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share. While the company faces ongoing challenges related to wildfire costs and legal expenses, its strong operational achievements and updated guidance indicate a positive outlook for the remainder of 2024.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PG&E Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.