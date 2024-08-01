Willis Towers Watson PLC Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $1.36, Revenue $2.27 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Analyst Projections

14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.27 billion for Q2 2024, up 5% year-over-year, in line with the analyst estimate of $2.27 billion.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.36 for the quarter, up 55% from the prior year.
  • Operating Margin: 9.4% for Q2 2024, an increase of 280 basis points from the prior year.
  • Net Income: $142 million for Q2 2024, up 48% compared to $96 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $361 million for the first six months of 2024, an increase of $11 million from the prior year.
  • Share Repurchase: $200 million of outstanding shares repurchased during Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: Raised the low end of the 2024 target range to 23.0%-23.5%.
On July 25, 2024, Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance that surpassed analyst estimates. The company, formed in January 2016 through the merger of Towers Watson and Willis Group, operates as a global advisory, insurance brokerage, and solutions company with approximately 48,000 employees.

Performance Overview

Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW, Financial) reported a 5% increase in revenue to $2.27 billion for Q2 2024, compared to $2.16 billion in the same period last year. This growth was driven by a 6% organic increase. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.36, a 55% increase from the previous year, meeting the analyst estimate of $1.36. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.55, up 24% from the prior year.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Key financial metrics for Q2 2024 include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change
Revenue $2,265 million $2,159 million 5%
Income from Operations $212 million $142 million 49%
Operating Margin 9.4% 6.6% 280 bps
Adjusted Operating Income $385 million $315 million 22%
Adjusted Operating Margin 17.0% 14.6% 240 bps
Net Income $142 million $96 million 48%
Adjusted Net Income $263 million $219 million 20%
Diluted EPS $1.36 $0.88 55%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.55 $2.05 24%

Segment Performance

The Health, Wealth & Career (HWC) segment reported a 4% increase in revenue to $1.26 billion, driven by strong client retention and new appointments. The Risk & Broking (R&B) segment saw a 9% increase in revenue to $979 million, primarily due to higher levels of new business activity and strong client retention.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flows from operating activities were $431 million for the quarter, consistent with the prior year. Free cash flow for the first half of 2024 was $361 million, up from $350 million in the same period last year. The company repurchased $200 million of its outstanding shares during the quarter.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW, Financial) raised the low end of its full-year 2024 target ranges for adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS to 23.0%-23.5% and $16.00-$17.00, respectively. The company also increased its annual cost savings target to $450 million.

“WTW delivered a strong second quarter, generating significant EPS growth and margin expansion through robust organic growth, operating efficiency and the continued execution of our Transformation program,” said Carl Hess, WTW’s Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Willis Towers Watson PLC for further details.

