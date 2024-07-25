On July 25, 2024, TriCo Bancshares (TCBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second quarter 2024 financial results. TriCo Bancshares, a California-based bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, provides a wide range of personal, small business, and commercial financial services across California.

Performance Overview

TriCo Bancshares reported a net income of $29.0 million for Q2 2024, translating to $0.87 per diluted share. This performance surpasses the analyst estimates of $0.79 per share. The company also reported a revenue of $98.12 million, aligning with the analyst expectations.

Key Financial Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income $29.0 million $27.7 million $25.0 million Diluted EPS $0.87 $0.83 $0.75 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.68% 3.68% 3.60% Return on Average Assets 1.19% 1.13% 1.10% Return on Average Equity 9.99% 9.50% 9.00%

Executive Commentary

"Our results for the second quarter continued to demonstrate TriCo's stability and ability to operate effectively under various and changing economic environments. Our focus on core deposit growth and relationship banking continues to provide positive traction for our Bank," said Rick Smith, President and CEO.

"Our net interest margin was unchanged from the trailing quarter, a positive indicator that net interest income is poised to gain momentum in the second half of 2024," added Peter Wiese, EVP and CFO.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

TriCo Bancshares reported a net interest income (FTE) of $82.3 million, a slight decrease from $83.0 million in the previous quarter. The net interest margin remained steady at 3.68%. The company's efficiency ratio increased to 59.61% from 57.36% in the trailing quarter, indicating higher operational costs.

Deposit balances grew by $62.6 million or 3.1% annualized, while the loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 83.8% from 85.1% in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses was significantly reduced to $0.4 million from $4.3 million in the trailing quarter, reflecting improved credit conditions.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

TriCo Bancshares maintained strong liquidity with total shareholders' equity increasing by $12.0 million during the quarter. The company's book value per share rose to $35.62, and the tangible book value per share increased to $26.13. The company also reported a decrease in other borrowings by $144.6 million, facilitated by proceeds from investment securities and deposit growth.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive performance, TriCo Bancshares faces challenges such as increased deposit costs and competitive pricing pressures. The average cost of total deposits rose to 1.45%, up from 1.21% in the previous quarter. Additionally, the company continues to navigate economic uncertainties and potential credit risks.

Overall, TriCo Bancshares' Q2 2024 results highlight its resilience and strategic focus on core deposit growth and relationship banking. The company's stable net interest margin and improved credit conditions position it well for future growth amidst economic challenges.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TriCo Bancshares for further details.