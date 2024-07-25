First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $47.54 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $1.82 Billion

Second Quarter Performance and Share Repurchase Plan Announcement

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $707 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $731 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $47.54 per diluted share, down from $49.26 in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: Net interest income increased to $1.82 billion, up by $4 million from the previous quarter.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans and leases grew to $139.34 billion, a 2.9% increase from Q1 2024.
  • Deposit Growth: Total deposits rose to $151.08 billion, a 4.0% annualized increase from Q1 2024.
  • Share Repurchase Plan: Board approved a plan to repurchase up to $3.5 billion of Class A common shares, starting in Q3 2024.
  • Capital Ratios: Strong capital position with estimated total risk-based capital ratio at 15.45% and Tier 1 leverage ratio at 10.29%.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $47.54, which exceeded the analyst estimate of $41.80. The company also announced a share repurchase plan for up to $3.5 billion of its Class A common shares.

Company Overview

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Founded as the Bank of Smithfield in North Carolina, the bank has expanded through de novo branching and acquisitions. Operating in nearly half of the continental United States, it principally takes deposits in the Carolinas. The bank's operations have historically been influenced by the Holding family, which holds significant executive and director positions and controls a large percentage of its outstanding stock. First Citizens Bank provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking, as well as trust and wealth management. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

Financial Performance and Challenges

First Citizens BancShares Inc reported net income of $707 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $731 million in Q1 2024. Net income available to common stockholders was $691 million, or $47.54 per diluted common share, down from $716 million, or $49.26 per diluted common share, in the previous quarter. Adjusted net income was $755 million, compared to $784 million in Q1 2024.

Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter financial results, which reflected broad-based loan and deposit growth, strong profitability metrics and continued stabilization of credit. These results reflected the solid performance from all of our business segments and we were encouraged by the continued progress in our SVB Commercial segment, which achieved both loan and deposit growth.”

Financial Achievements

Net interest income for the quarter totaled $1.82 billion, a $4 million increase over Q1 2024. This was driven by a $46 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $42 million increase in interest expense. The net interest margin was 3.64%, slightly down from 3.67% in the previous quarter.

1816426063258087424.png

Income Statement Highlights

Noninterest income totaled $639 million, an increase of $12 million compared to Q1 2024. Noninterest expense was $1.39 billion, up by $10 million from the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses increased to $95 million from $64 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to a $29 million lower benefit for off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Balance Sheet Summary

Loans and leases grew to $139.34 billion, a 2.9% increase from Q1 2024. Deposits totaled $151.08 billion, a 4.0% annualized increase. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $1.70 billion, or 1.22% of total loans, reflecting a reserve release of $37 million for the quarter.

Capital and Liquidity

First Citizens BancShares Inc maintained strong capital ratios, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.45% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.29%. The liquidity position remained robust, with liquid assets totaling $56.91 billion at the end of Q2 2024.

Analysis

Despite missing analyst estimates, First Citizens BancShares Inc demonstrated solid performance in key areas such as loan and deposit growth. The announcement of a $3.5 billion share repurchase plan indicates confidence in the company's financial health and future prospects. However, the increase in provision for credit losses and the slight decline in net income are areas that warrant close monitoring.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Citizens BancShares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.