Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.87 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $69.2M Misses Expectations

Net Income and Core Net Income Show Resilience Despite Minor Decline

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $26.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $27.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: Net interest income grew to $69.2 million, up 1.7% from $68.0 million in the previous quarter, but fell short of the estimated $77.36 million.
  • Deposits: Total deposits increased by $143.2 million, or 2.0%, to $7.4 billion, with political deposits rising by $292.3 million, or 20%, to $1.7 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: Compressed by 3 basis points to 3.46%, impacted by an unanticipated premium acceleration.
  • Loan Growth: Net loans receivable increased by $49.0 million, or 1.1%, to $4.4 billion.
  • Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio improved to 8.42%, and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.48%.
  • Tangible Book Value: Increased by $0.88, or 4.5%, to $20.61 per share, representing a 22.8% growth year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Amalgamated Financial Corp is a bank holding company that provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services across the United States.

Second Quarter Earnings

Amalgamated Financial Corp reported a net income of $26.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, slightly below the previous quarter's $27.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share. However, this performance surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.78 per share. Core net income also showed an increase, reaching $26.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the prior quarter.

1816426412312260608.png

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits grew by $143.2 million, or 2.0%, to $7.4 billion, with a notable increase in political deposits by $292.3 million, or 20%, to $1.7 billion. Off-balance sheet deposits surged by 133% to $1.1 billion. The average cost of deposits, excluding Brokered CDs, rose by 12 basis points to 148 basis points.

Assets and Margin

Net loans receivable increased by $49.0 million, or 1.1%, to $4.4 billion. Net interest income grew by $1.2 million, or 1.7%, to $69.2 million, although the net interest margin compressed slightly by 3 basis points to 3.46% due to an unanticipated premium acceleration.

Capital and Returns

Amalgamated Financial Corp's Tier 1 leverage ratio improved to 8.42%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.48%. The tangible book value per share increased by 4.5% to $20.61, marking a 22.8% year-over-year growth. The core return on average tangible common equity was strong at 17.34%, and the core return on average assets was 1.27%.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter financial results clearly demonstrate that Amalgamated is continuing its high performance across key metrics. We delivered outstanding deposit growth, strong returns, and a continuously growing, sustainable earnings base that will provide us with optionality as we look to further expand our franchise over the medium term.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $26.8 million $27.2 million $21.6 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.87 $0.89 $0.70
Net Interest Income $69.2 million $68.0 million $63.0 million
Net Interest Margin 3.46% 3.49% 3.33%

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased to $8.3 billion from $8.1 billion in the previous quarter. Notable changes included a $97.2 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents, a $152.8 million increase in securities, and a $49.0 million increase in net loans receivable. Deposits, excluding Brokered CDs, increased by $152.0 million, while Brokered CDs decreased by $8.8 million.

Analysis

Amalgamated Financial Corp's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience and growth, particularly in deposit accumulation and net interest income. The slight compression in net interest margin and the increase in non-interest expense are areas to monitor. However, the company's strong capital ratios and tangible book value growth indicate a solid financial foundation.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amalgamated Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.