Marine Products Corp (MPX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.14 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $69.5M Beats Expectations

Challenging Market Conditions Impact Sales and Profitability

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $69.5 million, exceeded estimates of $65.35 million, down 40% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $5.6 million, down from $14.3 million in 2Q:23, reflecting a significant decline in profitability.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.14, met analyst estimates of $0.14, but down from $0.42 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $13.2 million, down 54% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 18.9%, down 580 basis points.
  • SG&A Expenses: $7.4 million, down 39%, representing 10.7% of net sales, up 20 basis points.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $55.1 million at the end of 2Q:24, with no outstanding borrowings under the $20 million revolving credit facility.
  • Dividend: Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on September 10, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Marine Products Corp (MPX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Marine Products Corp is a manufacturer of fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The company's only operating segment is Powerboat Manufacturing Business, with operations in Nashville, Georgia, Valdosta, and Georgia. Its product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

1816429110814208000.png

Performance Overview

Marine Products Corp (MPX, Financial) reported net sales of $69.5 million for Q2 2024, a significant 40% decline from the $116.2 million reported in Q2 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by a 41% reduction in the number of boats sold during the quarter. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company managed to achieve an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14, aligning with analyst estimates.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $69.5 million $116.2 million
Gross Profit $13.2 million $28.7 million
Net Income $5.6 million $14.3 million
EPS $0.14 $0.42

Challenges and Strategic Responses

Marine Products Corp (MPX, Financial) faced several challenges during the quarter, including high inventory levels in the dealer channel and elevated floorplan carrying costs due to high interest rates. These factors contributed to the decline in sales and profitability. In response, the company has implemented aggressive promotions and extended these programs to support dealers and reduce channel inventories. Additionally, production schedules have been adjusted to align with current demand.

We continue to navigate a challenging environment impacted by high inventory levels in the dealer channel relative to current demand," stated Ben M. Palmer, Marine Products' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Interest rates also remain relatively high, resulting in elevated floorplan carrying costs for our dealers and financing costs for consumers."

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenging environment, Marine Products Corp (MPX, Financial) reported several financial achievements. The company maintained a strong cash position with $55.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 2024, with no outstanding borrowings under its $20 million revolving credit facility. Additionally, the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on September 10, 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Gross profit for Q2 2024 was $13.2 million, down 54% from Q2 2023, with a gross margin of 18.9%, reflecting lower sales volumes and manufacturing cost inefficiencies. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $7.4 million, down 39%, representing 10.7% of net sales. Net income for the quarter was $5.6 million, resulting in a net income margin of 8.0%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Marine Products Corp (MPX, Financial) reported total assets of $175.7 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $193.8 million at the end of 2023. The company generated $19.7 million in net cash from operating activities year-to-date through Q2 2024 and reported free cash flow of $18.1 million. The payment of dividends totaled $34.0 million year-to-date, including a special dividend of $0.70 per share paid during the second quarter.

Outlook and Future Plans

Looking ahead, Marine Products Corp (MPX, Financial) remains optimistic about its 2025 model year launch, which will feature new models, features, and colors. The company is set to unveil its new lineup at the August dealer conference in South Florida, celebrating Chaparral’s 60th anniversary.

Despite the uncertainties we face, we remain enthusiastic around our 2025 model year launch, with new models, features, and colors," Palmer added. "We are continuously gathering feedback and proactively driving innovation to make sure each model year includes fresh and exciting options and responds to dealer and consumer preferences."

For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marine Products Corp for further details.

